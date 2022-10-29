1 arrested after attacking 2 people inside home in Portage County, police say

GARRETTSVILLE, Ohio (WOIO) - A suspect is in custody after attacking and hospitalizing two people in a home in Garrettsville on Friday, according to Portage County Sheriff Bruce Zuchowski.

Garrettsville police arrived at a home in the Village at around 3:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 after receiving reports of a man and a woman that were assaulted with “critical injuries,” according to a Facebook post from the Garrettsville Police Department.

There was an incident this afternoon in the Village of Garrettsville. At approximately 1532 hours, an individual... Posted by Village of Garrettsville Police Department on Friday, October 28, 2022

After learning the suspect was still inside the home, the Portage County Sheriff’s Office and the Hiram Police Department assisted and created a perimeter around the home, according to a release from Sheriff Zuchowski.

Members of the Portage County SWAT team entered the home and took the suspect into custody, the release said. Officials confirmed the two victims were taken to a local hospital after suffering “life-threatening injuries,” while the suspect was transported to the Portage County Jail.

Police have not identified the suspect.

Officials confirmed the Ohio Bureau of Criminal Investigations (BCI) and the Portage County Prosecutor’s Office investigated the incident and charges are still pending.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.