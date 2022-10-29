2 Strong 4 Bullies
5 reasons to watch Tailgate 19

Tailgate 19 crew on Stefanski
By Chris Dellecese
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 6:43 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s a full house on Tailgate 19 as the Browns get ready for a Monday night matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals.

Cleveland’s top pregame show kicks off at 11 a.m. Sunday with host Tony Zarrella and former Browns greats Eric Metcalf, Josh Cribbs and Reggie Langhorne.

The guys will discuss:

* the absence of star Bengals WR Ja”Marr Chase

* the Browns’ strange domination of Cincinnati QB Joe Burrow

* Myles Garrett’s performance since his September car crash

* what to expect at Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline

* how Baker Mayfield’s disappointing season in Carolina is about to get even worse

