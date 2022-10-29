Authorities find body of missing 4-year-old in pond

BUCHANAN COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG/Gray News) - The search for a missing 4-year-old boy in Iowa has come to an end.

KCRG reports investigators located the boy’s body Friday night in a pond in Buchanan County.

Officials said the child was reported missing after he was last seen on Friday at about 3:45 p.m. in the front yard of his home.

Multiple agencies conducted an extensive search of the surrounding area before confirming the boy’s body was located at about 11:40 p.m. on Friday in a nearby pond.

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office said it doesn’t suspect foul play. An autopsy will be conducted to determine the boy’s cause of death.

Copyright 2022 KCRG via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.