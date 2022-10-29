‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad.

Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad.

Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads are more popular than ever.

“You get the chicken, the cheese, you get the tomato, onion and the banana peppers, & pickles,” Godfrey said, a recipe for success.

Owner Wael Herbawi said he’s been busy, since customers are coming from all over the country.

“Atlanta, Alabama,” he said, noting that sometimes they even run out of containers.

Godfrey said it still feels like a surreal moment for her.

“It’s overwhelming I love it,” she said.

For Cleveland, this isn’t just about a salad, it’s about the lovable people that make this city what it is, like Godfrey.

“It’s amazing like little old me,” she added.

