2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

‘It’s a chicken salad’: Customers come from near and far to try Cleveland’s East 81st Deli

By Syeda Abbas and Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 2:56 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Customers are coming from all over the country to East 81st Deli on Superior Avenue for a chicken salad.

Tenisha Godfrey went viral on TikTok about a month ago talking about the infamous chicken salad.

Now, the post has over 11 million views, and the salads are more popular than ever.

“You get the chicken, the cheese, you get the tomato, onion and the banana peppers, & pickles,” Godfrey said, a recipe for success.

Owner Wael Herbawi said he’s been busy, since customers are coming from all over the country.

“Atlanta, Alabama,” he said, noting that sometimes they even run out of containers.

Godfrey said it still feels like a surreal moment for her.

“It’s overwhelming I love it,” she said.

For Cleveland, this isn’t just about a salad, it’s about the lovable people that make this city what it is, like Godfrey.

“It’s amazing like little old me,” she added.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

One hospitalized after dump truck crashes into Willoughby house
Dump truck crashes into Willoughby house, catches fire (video)
Suspect of Steelyard Commons Home Depot theft
Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee
Cleveland deli goes viral on TikTok for chicken salad
Cleveland deli goes viral on TikTok for chicken salad
On Friday the community held a vigil for Jun Wang and called on police to make sweepings...
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police