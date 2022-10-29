2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

Suspect of Steelyard Commons Home Depot theft
Suspect of Steelyard Commons Home Depot theft(Source: Cleveland Police)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 11:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons.

Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him.

When she approached him, police said the man wielded a pocket knife, scaring her off.

The man fled in a new silver Kia, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 216-623-2711.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
An Amazon facility in Texas has been temporarily closed due to bed bugs.
Officials: Amazon facility temporarily closes due to bed bugs
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio

Latest News

On Friday the community held a vigil for Jun Wang and called on police to make sweepings...
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
Community comes together to hold vigil for man shot to death by North Royalton police
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
City of Cleveland renames street for 15-year-old murder victim
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry weekend followed by a damp Halloween
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry weekend followed by a damp Halloween