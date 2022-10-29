Man pulls knife on Steelyard Commons Home Depot employee

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are searching for a suspect that threatened a worker at the Home Depot in Steelyard Commons.

Police said the man took an item past all registers at the store, prompting an asset protection employee to approach him.

When she approached him, police said the man wielded a pocket knife, scaring her off.

The man fled in a new silver Kia, according to police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Johnson at 216-623-2711.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.