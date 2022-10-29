Mitchell, LeVert score 41 points, Cavs beat Celtics in OT Donovan Mitchell and Caris LeVert each scored 41 points and the Cleveland Cavaliers rallied to beat the Boston Celtics 132-123 in overtime. Cleveland trailed by as many as 15 in the first half and overcame a 75-point first half by the Celtics to earn its fourth straight win. It was LeVert’s best game since joining the Cavs at the trade deadline last season but because of injuries never figured out his role. His previous high for Cleveland was 32 points last season against Dallas. Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown led Boston with 32 points apiece. The Celtics shot 51% against the NBA’s second-rated defense, but also had 19 turnovers.

Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell (45) goes in for a dunk over Boston Celtics' Marcus Smart during the second quarter of an NBA basketball game Friday, Oct. 28, 2022, in Boston. (AP Photo/Winslow Townson) (Winslow Townson | AP)