Northeast Ohio weather: Mild, Dry Weekend Weather

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 9:19 AM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Sunshine will rule our skies today with highs in the mid 60s.

Increasing cloudiness tonight will allow lows in the low to mid 40s.

Increasingly Clouds will dominate our weather on Sunday with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain arrives Sunday night as lows bottom out in the lower 50s.

Scattered Showers will be featured on Monday as highs return to the mid 60s.

Decreasing cloudiness on Tuesday will me marked by another round of highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow highs in the mid 60s.

Saturday October 29th First Alert Forecast
Northeast Ohio weather: Dry weekend followed by a damp Halloween
