Dump truck crashes into Willoughby house, catches fire (video)

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - A dump truck into a house in Willoughby this afternoon caused a large fire, leaving one person hospitalized, according to Willoughby fire.

The fire department reported receiving a call of a car accident on Vine Street around 10:52 a.m., soon being updated that a house was involved in the accident as well.

Willoughby fire said several power lines were downed near the crash, and upon arrival the house and truck were both engulfed in flames.

Firefighters arrived just four minutes after receiving the call, first searching to confirm there was no one in the house.

The department noted one person was taken to Hillcrest Hospital, with their condition unknown at this time.

Willoughby fire reported the fire is now under control, and an investigation into the cause is underway.

