Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023.

Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, according to a news release. The tour, which was announced alongside a new album debuting in February, will be the first time she will perform live in nearly five years.

The concert, alongside a performance from fellow country music star Priscilla Block, is set for June 30, 2023.

Tickets for the event go live on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also make stops across the U.S., Canada, England and Ireland.

