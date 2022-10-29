2 Strong 4 Bullies
Shania Twain to make concert stop in Northeast Ohio Center during ‘Queen of Me’ world tour

The country artist releases new "Queen of Me" album and touring the country.
The country artist releases new "Queen of Me" album and touring the country.
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Five-time Grammy award-winning country singer Shania Twain will be making a stop in Northeast Ohio during her 49-date ‘Queen of Me’ world tour in 2023.

Twain, the best-selling female artist in country music history, will be performing at Blossom Music Center in Cuyahoga Falls, according to a news release. The tour, which was announced alongside a new album debuting in February, will be the first time she will perform live in nearly five years.

The concert, alongside a performance from fellow country music star Priscilla Block, is set for June 30, 2023.

Tickets for the event go live on Nov. 4 at 10 a.m.

The tour will also make stops across the U.S., Canada, England and Ireland.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

