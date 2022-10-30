16-year-old boy arrested for allegedly shooting, killing 15-year-old girl, Cleveland police say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police arrested a 16-year-old boy for allegedly shooting and killing a 15-year-old girl, according to Sgt. Jennifer Ciaccia of the Cleveland Police Department.

Police received a call on Oct. 28 at around 2:30 p.m. for a report of a suspicious car in the 3700 block of West 22nd Street, Sgt. Ciaccia said.

This is in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

Police found the 15-year-old girl dead inside the car from a gunshot wound.

Officials said preliminary information indicated a call of a car parked in a field with its engine running and windshield wipers left on.

Police were able to identify both the victim and the suspect after further investigation, officials said.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

Police confirmed a 16-year-old boy was arrested in connection to the shooting.

Officials said the shooting remains under investigation.

