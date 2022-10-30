2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say

By Syeda Abbas
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 7:07 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed a home and 2 RV’s in Elyria, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The fire started at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Lake Avenue, according to a department press release.

Two RV’s and a home were engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, the release said.

Press release from today's second alarm fire on Lake

Posted by Elyria Fire Department on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Five adults and four children, who were staying in both the home and the campers, were displaced as a result of the blaze, officials confirmed. Nobody was hurt in the fire and emergency housing was provided by Red Cross.

Bobby Scott works in the area and told 19 News he saw the flames were higher than the top of the house.

“When the tires caught on fire they started popping & everybody started running across the street when that happened,” Scott said while recalling the fire.

Officials told 19 News the house had some issues before the fire took place, including a previous order to condemn the home.

City officials were forced to perform an emergency demolition on the home due to the damage caused by the fire and its previous condition.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say
5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
CDP said the suspect has braids with blonde tips, and the teen was wearing a black jacket,...
Police investigate possible kidnapping on Cleveland’s Eastside
Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt