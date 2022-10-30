5 adults, 4 kids displaced after fire decimates Elyria home, 2 RV’s, officials say

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Nine people were displaced on Saturday after a fire destroyed a home and 2 RV’s in Elyria, according to Elyria Fire Chief Joseph Pronesti.

The fire started at 1:50 p.m. on Oct. 29 in the 100 block of Lake Avenue, according to a department press release.

Two RV’s and a home were engulfed in flames when first responders arrived, the release said.

Press release from today's second alarm fire on Lake Posted by Elyria Fire Department on Saturday, October 29, 2022

Five adults and four children, who were staying in both the home and the campers, were displaced as a result of the blaze, officials confirmed. Nobody was hurt in the fire and emergency housing was provided by Red Cross.

Bobby Scott works in the area and told 19 News he saw the flames were higher than the top of the house.

“When the tires caught on fire they started popping & everybody started running across the street when that happened,” Scott said while recalling the fire.

Officials told 19 News the house had some issues before the fire took place, including a previous order to condemn the home.

City officials were forced to perform an emergency demolition on the home due to the damage caused by the fire and its previous condition.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

