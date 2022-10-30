Cleveland Browns willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade requests, sources say
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Running Back Kareen Hunt’s trade request may be accepted by the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Currently in the final year of his contract, Hunt, 27, is seeking a new deal.
NFL insider James Palmer reported that Hunt requested to be traded by the Browns back in August, but was denied.
In a report Sunday morning, Schefter said the Browns would accept a fourth-round draft pick in a trade involving Hunt, or higher compensation than the compensatory pick they would get in 2024.
The Browns are 2-5 heading into their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.
This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.