Cleveland Browns willing to grant Kareem Hunt’s trade requests, sources say

FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game...
FILE - Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt runs with the ball during an NFL football game against the Arizona Cardinals, Sunday, Oct. 17, 2021, in Cleveland. The Browns activated Hunt and Pro Bowl right tackle Jack Conklin from injured reserve and will have them in the lineup for Sunday, Nov. 28, critical game against the AFC North-leading Baltimore Ravens. (AP Photo/David Richard, File)(David Richard | AP)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Running Back Kareen Hunt’s trade request may be accepted by the Cleveland Browns, according to a report from ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Currently in the final year of his contract, Hunt, 27, is seeking a new deal.

NFL insider James Palmer reported that Hunt requested to be traded by the Browns back in August, but was denied.

In a report Sunday morning, Schefter said the Browns would accept a fourth-round draft pick in a trade involving Hunt, or higher compensation than the compensatory pick they would get in 2024.

The Browns are 2-5 heading into their “Monday Night Football” matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals this week.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

