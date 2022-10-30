Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland doctor who previously claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine lead to magnetism and caused metal objects to stick to one’s body, is now under investigation by the state of Ohio’s Medical Board.

According to the medical board, a citation was also issued to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on Sept. 14 for failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted by the board.

The citation states that Dr. Tenpenny failed to respond to board investigation requests for interviews, as well as failed to appear at deposition and conferences with the board.

The medical board said Dr. Tenpenny has requested a hearing, which is scheduled for April 7, 2023.

