2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation

Investigation underway.
Investigation underway.(MGN)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:32 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland doctor who previously claimed that the COVID-19 vaccine lead to magnetism and caused metal objects to stick to one’s body, is now under investigation by the state of Ohio’s Medical Board.

According to the medical board, a citation was also issued to Dr. Sherri Tenpenny on Sept. 14 for failure to cooperate in the investigation conducted by the board.

The citation states that Dr. Tenpenny failed to respond to board investigation requests for interviews, as well as failed to appear at deposition and conferences with the board.

The medical board said Dr. Tenpenny has requested a hearing, which is scheduled for April 7, 2023.

RELATED ARTICLES:

Doctor claims during Ohio Statehouse testimony that vaccine causes magnetism, makes spoons stick to person’s body

Twitter suspends account of Ohio doctor who claimed COVID-19 vaccine causes magnetism

Nurse uses key, hairpin to try to prove she is magnetic from vaccine during Ohio House hearing (video)

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle
Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for #LeadSafeCle
2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection
2-year-old battles lead poisoning after Cleveland home doesn’t receive inspection
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
Ohio counties seeing overdose increases
MetroHealth Medical Center helps revitalize Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood
MetroHealth Medical Center helps revitalize Cleveland’s Buckeye neighborhood