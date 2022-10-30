2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for lead poisoning awareness week

By Sia Nyorkor
Published: Oct. 29, 2022 at 10:52 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It is ‘National Lead Poisoning Prevention’ Week.

Saturday morning, dozens gathered at Western Reserve Fire Museum in Cleveland to raise awareness about an issue that’s been plaguing the community for decades.

“Our lead paint crisis and our lead crisis is public enemy number 1 in our city,” said Mayor Justin Bibb.

Mayor Bibb hired the city’s first-ever “Lead Czar” and city workers have gone door-to-door, inspecting more than 170,000 properties.

“We allocated $17M from the American Rescue Plan to fully support our Lead Safe Housing endowment here in the City of Cleveland so we’re putting our money where out mouth is too,” said Mayor Bibb.

And so just before 11am, they marched across the Hope Memorial Bridge, holding signs and voicing their concerns in solidarity.

They ended with a rally at Market Square Plaza and are committed to creating a #LeadSafeCle for all.

