Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter: Court docs

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Norwood woman is charged with murder in connection with the death of her 5-month-old daughter, court documents say.

The criminal complaint says Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8

The complaint goes on to say that Lily died “by means of blunt impact”.

“She was getting to the point where she was starting to laugh and she, at one point, was starting to laugh and it was the cutest thing,” said Lily’s aunt Ashley Brooks.

Brooks says when her sister told her about Lily’s death, she felt her story didn’t make sense and wasn’t consistent.

“I knew for sure at that point something was off,” Brooks said.

She says this development involving her sister and niece makes her feel sick.

“She not only took Lily away from me, she took her away from everybody, but she took her away from me and she took that relationship that we had away too and just completely destroyed it,” Brooks said.

King is being held in the Hamilton County Jail.

She is scheduled to appear in court on Saturday.

No bond has been set.

Rebecca King is accused of causing the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to the criminal complaint. (Hamilton County Jail)

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please include the title when you click here to report it.

Copyright 2022 WXIX. All rights reserved.