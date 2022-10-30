2 Strong 4 Bullies
Northeast Ohio Weather: Candy collectors may get wet

By Jon Loufman
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Thickening Clouds will dominate our weather today with highs in the mid 60s.

Rain arrives tonight as lows bottom out in the lower 50s.

Scattered Showers will be featured on Monday as highs return to the mid 60s.

Decreasing cloudiness on Tuesday will be marked by another round of highs in the lower 60s.

Wednesday’s partly cloudy skies will allow highs in the mid 60s.

