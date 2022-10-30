Police investigate possible kidnapping on Cleveland’s Eastside

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A possible kidnapping is under investigation after the Cleveland Division of Police received a concerning call around 12 p.m. Sunday.

The caller stated near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue a man grabbed and forced a girl, approximately 13 years old, into a green Honda, police said.

The license plate of the car is unknown at this time, according to police, but was last seen headed towards Lakeview Road.

CDP said the suspect has braids with blonde tips, and the teen was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and Ugg boots.

Officers are currently in the area searching and attempting to locate any video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CDP at 216-621-1234.

