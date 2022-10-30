2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Police investigate possible kidnapping on Cleveland’s Eastside

CDP said the suspect has braids with blonde tips, and the teen was wearing a black jacket,...
CDP said the suspect has braids with blonde tips, and the teen was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and Ugg boots.(Vic Gideon)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A possible kidnapping is under investigation after the Cleveland Division of Police received a concerning call around 12 p.m. Sunday.

The caller stated near East 125th Street and Arlington Avenue a man grabbed and forced a girl, approximately 13 years old, into a green Honda, police said.

The license plate of the car is unknown at this time, according to police, but was last seen headed towards Lakeview Road.

CDP said the suspect has braids with blonde tips, and the teen was wearing a black jacket, black leggings and Ugg boots.

Officers are currently in the area searching and attempting to locate any video of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or CDP at 216-621-1234.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Tailgate 19 crew on Kareem Hunt
Euclid apartment fire October 30th, 2022
Woman, child dead after Euclid apartment fire
Investigation underway.
Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation
Lead paint from walls or windowsills is often blamed for lead poisoning, but harmful levels of...
Cleveland Mayor Justin Bibb leads walk to raise awareness for lead poisoning awareness week