Two pulled from Euclid apartment fire

Euclid apartment fire October 30th, 2022
Euclid apartment fire October 30th, 2022(Source: WOIO)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 12:02 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - Euclid fire reported to Aljer Manor Sunday morning for an apartment fire, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Two victims were removed from the fire, EFD said, and transported.

Evacuees told 19 News on scene that they were not prohibited to go back into the building yet.

No further details have been released at this time.

This is a developing story. Return to 19 News for updates.

