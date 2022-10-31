15-year-old Cleveland girl murdered on the city’s West side

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A 16-year-old boy was arrested over the weekend for the murder of a 15-year-old Cleveland girl, whose body was found inside a vehicle in the city’s Brooklyn Centre neighborhood.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victim as Jaiden Rentas.

Rentas was missing several days before her body was located on Saturday, Oct. 28, according to family members.

Cleveland police said they were called to a field in the 3700 block of W. 22nd Street around 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 28 for a suspicious vehicle.

When officers arrived, they said they found the vehicle running with the windshield wipers on. Rentas was pronounced dead at the scene of a gunshot wound.

Police arrested a 16-year-old male and he is currently being held at the Cuyahoga County Juvenile Detention Center.

The murder remains under investigation and no further information has been released.

