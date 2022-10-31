2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

By Noelle Williams
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:53 PM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street.

That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver.

“I thought I was dreaming at first, when I got hit, I thought I was dreaming. I said ‘This can’t be real,’” Brianna Bowens told 19 News.

Bowens is in much better spirits now, however the 18-year-old said she’s still in disbelief that a driver left her for dead.

In a video caught by a local business, Bowens is seen walking on Broadview Road near Valley Road.

That’s when a red car turning left hit her and did not even slow to stop.

Bowens said the impact was so strong she fell on the ground and blacked out.

Angelique Smith, Bowens’ godmother, said she was terrified when she heard what happened.

Nothing could have prepared her for that she saw in that video.

“I didn’t think it was that bad, I thought maybe it was like a tap and I didn’t know that the driver had left,” said Smith.

“He could have at least stopped,” she added. “I get that accidents happen, but that fact that he didn’t stop for feel any remorse in my opinion... I just hope that he gets caught.”

Smith said she is thankful Bowens is OK, but she wants to track down that driver and make sure that person is off the streets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation
Cleveland doctor who claimed Covid vaccine caused magnetism under medical board investigation
Family of Garfield Heights teen renews call for justice 45 years after her murder
Family of Garfield Heights teen renews call for justice 45 years after her murder
Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire
Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire
Cleveland Rovers
Cleveland Rovers rugby team moves on to Midwest semifinals