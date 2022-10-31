18-year-old left for dead on Old Brooklyn roadway after hit-skip

OLD BROOKLYN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Cleveland teenager is reeling from the traumatic experience of being hit by a car and left behind in the street.

That girl and her family are now speaking out to track down that reckless driver.

“I thought I was dreaming at first, when I got hit, I thought I was dreaming. I said ‘This can’t be real,’” Brianna Bowens told 19 News.

Bowens is in much better spirits now, however the 18-year-old said she’s still in disbelief that a driver left her for dead.

In a video caught by a local business, Bowens is seen walking on Broadview Road near Valley Road.

That’s when a red car turning left hit her and did not even slow to stop.

Bowens said the impact was so strong she fell on the ground and blacked out.

Angelique Smith, Bowens’ godmother, said she was terrified when she heard what happened.

Nothing could have prepared her for that she saw in that video.

“I didn’t think it was that bad, I thought maybe it was like a tap and I didn’t know that the driver had left,” said Smith.

“He could have at least stopped,” she added. “I get that accidents happen, but that fact that he didn’t stop for feel any remorse in my opinion... I just hope that he gets caught.”

Smith said she is thankful Bowens is OK, but she wants to track down that driver and make sure that person is off the streets.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.