3 shot outside Akron restaurant

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - A shooting that injured three people Saturday morning is under investigation by Akron police.

According to police, they responded to Judd’s Bar B Que in the 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

A 19-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, who police said self-transported to area hospitals, were also determined to be struck in the gunfire.

Both sustained non-life-threatening injuries, according to police.

Early investigations showed there was a large gathering at an “after-hours party” location, police said.

Police reported the victims appeared to have been caught in between the gunfire, and not the intended targets.

Officers said two men were arrested, a 31-year-old man charged with obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and misconduct in an emergency for failing to leave the scene, and a 39-year-old man also charged with misconduct in an emergency.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.