Cleveland Rovers rugby team moves on to Midwest semifinals

Cleveland Rovers
Cleveland Rovers(Source: Cleveland Rovers)
By Maddi Hebebrand
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Rovers rugby team is moving on to play Detroit in the Midwest Rugby Union semifinals after a 32-29 win against Dayton Saturday.

Cleveland Rovers vs. Dayton
Cleveland Rovers vs. Dayton(Source: Cleveland Rovers)

Having beat Louisville the previous weekend in the first round of Midwest playoffs, they took on Dayton as their last home match of the year.

Although they had a slow start with a Dayton in the lead by 12 points, they came back 20-15 at halftime and ended 32-29 at the final.

Cleveland Rovers vs. Dayton
Cleveland Rovers vs. Dayton(Source: Cleveland Rovers)

Scores were by Sean Hearns, Joe Powell, Andy Mahall, Charles Finnerty, Liam Fernandez and Dom Ferrante.

The Rovers go on to play Detroit in the Midwest Rugby Union semifinals in Findlay on Saturday, with the hope to move on to Midwest Championships the following Saturday in Chicago.

