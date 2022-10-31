2 Strong 4 Bullies
Dave Yost, Jeff Crossman run for Ohio Attorney General

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:24 PM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost will face Democratic opponent Jeff Crossman on the ballot this November.

Crossman is an attorney and state representative from Parma, Ohio’s 15th District.

Yost was elected Ohio Attorney General in 2018.

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost
Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost (FOX19 NOW)

According to the Ohio Attorney General’s website, their office consists of more than 30 sections and special divisions, each with distinct duties. The office also oversees 900 law enforcement units.

Ohio Representative Jeff Crossman
Ohio Representative Jeff Crossman((Source: Facebook))

“I’ll fight like hell to clean up the corruption in Columbus, and hold criminals accountable. That’s my job. And I’m ready to take it on, head first. Your job? Get out and vote on November 8,” posted Crossman on his election website.

“Because individual Ohioans too often lack the power to right the wrongs that big players and corrupt public officials inflict on them, the Attorney General’s Office stands up to insist (often with court action) on the powerful doing the right thing. Such accountability is integral to building a just society — which Ohioans deserve,” posted Yost on his Attorney General website.

