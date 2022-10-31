Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love propel Cleveland Cavaliers to 121-108 win over New York Knicks

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love combined for 67 points on Sunday to push the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Cavs Oct. 30 win makes it the team’s fifth straight win, who have been without All-Star G Darius Garland since their Oct. 19 loss to the Raptors in Toronto.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavs, posting 38 points while shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 8-13 from 3-point range. He also added a season-high 12 assists and three rebounds in the win.

Cavs F Kevin Love also made a major impact for the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points off the bench while shooting 9-for-14 from the field and shooting 8-for-13 from 3-point range.

Love, the 14-year veteran from UCLA, closed out the game with his eighth 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Knicks G Jalen Brunson led the way for New York, who scored 16 points on 8-19 shooting from the field, adding in four rebounds and seven assists. G Evan Fournier also scored 16 points for the Knicks on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

The Cavs improve to 5-1 on the season, while the Knicks fall to 3-3. The Cavs and Knicks will play each other three more times throughout the season.

The Cavs will face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for their second matchup of the season in Cleveland on Nov. 2.

The Knicks will travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and the Hawks on Nov. 2.

