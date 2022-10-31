2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals
Contests

Donovan Mitchell, Kevin Love propel Cleveland Cavaliers to 121-108 win over New York Knicks

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives during the first half of an NBA...
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell (45) drives during the first half of an NBA basketball game against the New York Knicks, Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Nick Cammett)(Nick Cammett | AP)
By Alec Sapolin
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 9:13 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Donovan Mitchell and Kevin Love combined for 67 points on Sunday to push the Cleveland Cavaliers to a 121-108 victory over the New York Knicks.

The Cavs Oct. 30 win makes it the team’s fifth straight win, who have been without All-Star G Darius Garland since their Oct. 19 loss to the Raptors in Toronto.

Mitchell led the way for the Cavs, posting 38 points while shooting 12-for-20 from the field and 8-13 from 3-point range. He also added a season-high 12 assists and three rebounds in the win.

Cavs F Kevin Love also made a major impact for the Cavaliers, scoring 29 points off the bench while shooting 9-for-14 from the field and shooting 8-for-13 from 3-point range.

Love, the 14-year veteran from UCLA, closed out the game with his eighth 3-pointer late in the fourth quarter.

Knicks G Jalen Brunson led the way for New York, who scored 16 points on 8-19 shooting from the field, adding in four rebounds and seven assists. G Evan Fournier also scored 16 points for the Knicks on 6-for-9 shooting from the field and 3-for-5 shooting from 3-point range.

The Cavs improve to 5-1 on the season, while the Knicks fall to 3-3. The Cavs and Knicks will play each other three more times throughout the season.

The Cavs will face Jayson Tatum and the Boston Celtics for their second matchup of the season in Cleveland on Nov. 2.

The Knicks will travel to Atlanta to face Trae Young and the Hawks on Nov. 2.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

Cleveland Cavaliers logos as of 10/2022
Mobley has 22 points, Cavs beat Magic for 3rd win in row
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell dunks against the Washington Wizards during the...
Donovan Mitchell scores 37 points, propels Cleveland Cavaliers to 117-107 win over Washington Wizards
Cleveland Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell, center, goes up to shoot while defended by Chicago...
Mitchell scores 32 points, Cavaliers roll past Bulls 128-96
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell and guard Darius Garland (10) sit on the bench...
Cleveland Cavaliers G Darius Garland to avoid surgery after eye injury, team says