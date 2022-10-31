2 Strong 4 Bullies
Family of Garfield Heights teen renews call for justice 45 years after her murder

By Tiarra Braddock
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 4:47 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - “My mother always thought that this case was going to be solved, and here we sit 45 years later,” said Michelle Volpe.

Volpe and Marilyn Johnson have spent most their lives trying to find the person who killed their sister, Cindy Johnson.

“A lot of people loved her, she really had no enemies,” said Johnson.

According to her sisters, Cindy had left her Garfield Heights home to go to a concert at Edgewater Beach.

“She left the house at around 7′o clock and never came home,” said Johnson.

On this exact day in 1977, Cindy was found in a dumpster next to a factory off of Riverview Road in Independence.

Cindy was strangled to death at only 16 years old.

“It devastated our family, our family never recovered from it,” said Volpe.

Now, 45 years later, her family is still searching for answers.

They want anyone with information that could help solve her case to come forward.

“If somebody would come through and heard something that someone talked about at a bar, anything would really help us,” said Johnson.

Cindy’s family said they won’t stop looking for her killer even if it takes another 45 years.

“Well past when I’m gone... my children, we’ll continue to fight for Cindy,” said Volpe.

