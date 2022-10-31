Grand jury indicts prisoner for attack on Stark County juvenile prison guard

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - A Stark County Grand Jury has indicted a 19-year-old prisoner for the attack on a prison guard at the Indian River Juvenile Correctional Facility.

The facility is located in the 2700 block of Indian River Road in Massillon.

According to Massillon police, David Upshaw was brutally attacked on Oct. 18 by inmate Demetrice Taylor, who somehow managed to escape his cell.

David Upshaw ((Source: Family))

EMS transported Upshaw to a local hospital where he is being treated for numerous face and body injuries.

Taylor was indicted on the charges of felonious assault and escape.

He is scheduled to be arraigned on Nov. 4.

Demetrice Taylor ((Source: Stark County Sheriff))

Patricia Upshaw, David’s wife, said the attack on her husband should never have happened.

“If they had appropriate staffing and better policies, better equipment,” Patricia said, adding she believes the state needs to improve its policies for corrections officers so no one else gets hurt. “This wasn’t supposed to happen.”

12 prisoners were arrested at the facility on Sunday, Oct. 23 after escaping from their cells and then barricading themselves inside the building.

The troopers said the juveniles said they were in possession of makeshift weapons and used a staff computer to post videos on social media.

