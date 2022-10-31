2 Strong 4 Bullies
Man in critical condition after being shot on Public Square

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 5:10 AM EDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Cleveland police are looking for two suspects involved in a shooting on Public Square early Monday.

The shooting happened around 1 a.m.

According to Cleveland police, the victim was shot in front of Terminal Tower.

Cleveland EMS transported the male victim to MetroHealth Medical Center, where officials said he was in critical condition with a gunshot wound to the back.

The suspects were last seen heading eastbound on Superior Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Cleveland police.

