Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire

By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 6:20 AM EDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
EUCLID, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old mom and her five-year-old son were killed in an apartment fire Sunday morning.

The Cuyahoga County Medical Examiner identified the victims as Chase Goodson and Gabrielle Lepre.

Euclid firefighters and police were called out to the Aljer Major Apartments in the 24000 block of Euclid Ave. around 8:30 a.m. Sunday, for reports of smoke in the hallways of the three-story, 12-unit building.

Euclid police officers arrived at 8:36 a.m. and tried to enter the victim’s apartment, but extreme heat and heavy smoke prevented entry, officials said.

Firefighters arrived at 8:38 a.m. and were able for forcibly enter the apartment.

Gabrielle was found in the living room and Chase was found in his bedroom, said officials. Both were pronounced dead at area hospitals.

Firefighters said the fire began in the kitchen of their apartment.

All other residents of the building managed to escape safely.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the victim’s apartment and said it was under control at 8:51 a.m.

One Euclid firefighter suffered a back injury while fighting the blaze, but refused transport.

Firefighters from South Euclid, Richmond Heights, Wickliffe and Willowick also responded to the scene.

