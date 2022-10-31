2 Strong 4 Bullies
Mother accused of murdering 5-month-old daughter, court documents say

A judge set a $100,000 bond for a woman accused of murdering her 5-month-old daughter.
By FOX19 Digital Staff and Andrew McMunn
Published: Oct. 30, 2022 at 8:01 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX/Gray News) - A mother has been charged with murder in connection to the death of her 5-month-old daughter, according to court documents.

The criminal complaint said Rebecca King “purposedly caused the death” of Lily Johnson on Oct. 8.

The complaint said Lily died “by means of blunt force impact.”

“She was getting to the point where she was starting to laugh and she, at one point, was starting to laugh and it was the cutest thing,” Lily’s aunt, Ashley Brooks, said.

Brooks said when her sister told her about Lily’s death, she felt like the story didn’t make sense and wasn’t consistent.

“I knew for sure at that point something was off,” Brooks said.

She said the development in the case of her niece’s death and her sister’s involvement made her feel sick.

“She not only took Lily away from me, she took her away from everybody, but she took her away from me and she took that relationship that we had away too and just completely destroyed it,” Brooks said.

King is being held in the Hamilton County Jail, according to WXIX. Her bond was set at $100,000.

Copyright 2022 WXIX via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

