Mother shares devastation of losing son after dump truck crashes into home in Willoughby

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Willoughby mother is devastated beyond words after losing her son in a horrific crash and fire on Saturday.

22-year-old Jayden Dietrich died on Saturday after the landscaping truck he was riding in with a coworker hit a pole and slammed into a house on Vine Street. The house caught fire just before 11 a.m.

Miranda Dietrich couldn’t fight back a flood of tears as she told 19 News her son couldn’t escape and died at the scene.

“I know he suffered, and it kills me,” Dietrich said. “I love him so much, and I’m devastated that this happened and I wasn’t there to protect him and that he was alone.”

Dietrich said Jayden wasn’t scheduled to work on Saturday and was enjoying life and time with the 18-month-old son he leaves behind.

“Jayden had just gotten to a point, especially with having the baby, where he was allowing himself to have happy moments.”

The family told 19 News they’ve received preliminary information that the driver of the work truck Jayden was in was possibly cut at work, bleeding and may have passed out behind the wheel.

The driver was rescued as coworkers and neighbors rushed to help before police and firefighters arrived.

“If that is what happened, I’m not angry at the driver and I feel sorry that he has to live with this, I do.”

Jayden struggled since his older brother was murdered in 2013, Miranda said, but knowing they’re reunited now is the only thing that brings her comfort.

“Because of how much Jayden loved my other son and how much he looked up to him, knowing that they are together now is the only thing that is keeping me from not jumping off a bridge.”

Dietrich is also grateful to some of Jayden’s coworkers traveling in a car behind the truck and heroically tried to rescue him, as well as community members who used garden hoses and fire extinguishers before police and firefighters arrived, trying to help the Willoughby man.

Dietrich says it’s just her and her two daughters now, but her grandson will be at the center of their world, an image of the father that won’t get to see him grow up.

“Jayden, he would call me momma, I’m never going to hear that again. Thank you for trying and I’m sorry for the images and the memories you’re going to have for the rest of your life.”

The crash, along with the ensuing fire, is still under investigation.

