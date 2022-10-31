No human remains found inside burned Canton building, officials say

STARK COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Canton firefighters brought in the Tyler County Office of Emergency Management Search and Rescue Team and three of their Human Remains (HR) dogs to search the site of a massive building fire from last week.

A vacant building in the 600 block of 6th St. NE in downtown Canton was destroyed in a blaze on Oct. 26.

There were no injuries reported the day of the fire, but Canton firefighters said the HR dogs and their support staff verified no one was in the building when the fire started.

“The City of Canton and the Canton Fire Department would like to express their gratitude for this volunteer organization for their dedication and hard work,” posted Canton Fire on Facebook.

Aerial footage of the flames was shared by Canton Fire on Facebook last week.

Firefighters said the building is “a probable total loss” and the cause remains undetermined.

