Northeast Ohio Weather: Light rain at times today and tonight

19 First Alert(Meteorologist Jeff Tanchak)
By Jeff Tanchak
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 1:32 AM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Low pressure located over Central Illinois this morning will track into Michigan this evening. Our area is in a moist and mild air mass. The forecast if for on and off showers today and tonight. Rain amounts will be fairly light with this system. A quarter of an inch or less. Even with the cloud cover, temperatures will still make it into the 60s this afternoon. The Browns game tonight is looking fairly dry. A risk of a shower during the game. Temperatures will be above 60 degrees. Expect areas of drizzle tomorrow morning as the system tracks east of our area. A mainly cloudy sky tomorrow. Drier air builds in Wednesday. This will mean a mostly sunny sky mid week.

