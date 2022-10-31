Northeast Ohio Weather: Spotty, light rain for Trick-or-Treaters; 70s return late in the week

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - It’s been a mild, cloudy, and occasionally-damp Halloween so far, and unfortunately, we’ll have to keep a few showers in the forecast this evening.

The good news is that Halloween night will not be a washout, nor will the Browns game.

Any rain that develops will be light and spotty, and it won’t last very long.

Temperatures will remain quite mild for Halloween night.

The 19 First Alert Weather Team is forecasting Trick-or-Treat temperatures in the low 60s.

The clouds and spotty light rain will hang around into Tuesday morning, but all of that will clear by the afternoon.

Temperatures will warm into the low 60s tomorrow afternoon, which is a tiny bit above-normal for this time of the year.

The rest of this week will be exceptionally quiet.

While November may be, statistically, our cloudiest month, the team is forecasting abundant sunshine from Wednesday through Saturday.

Temperatures will top out in the mid to upper 60s Wednesday and Thursday.

By Friday, temperatures will climb into the low 70s.

Clouds will increase Sunday, but that won’t stop us from warming into the mid 70s!

