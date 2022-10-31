2 Strong 4 Bullies
Ohio sees cut in jobs for 1st time since Oct. 2021

By Jeff Slawson
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time since October of 2021, Ohio saw employers cut jobs.

According to Policy Matters Ohio, this could be “an early sign that Ohio’s recovery from COVID recession is beginning to falter.”

According to data provided through Policy Matters Ohio, Ohio employers cut 7,600 jobs in September, with the fallout of rising inflation playing a massive part in the job eliminations.

The decrease in jobs in Ohio comes as the state is still fighting to reach pre-pandemic levels.

According to Policy Matters Ohio, Ohio has restored 84.6% of jobs lost to COVID-19, needing 133,300 jobs to reach those pre-COVID levels.

Out of those jobs that were eliminated, service jobs were hit the worst, losing 17,300.

Policy Matters Ohio is calling for the state government to step in to help, hoping to close the gap between job losses and job gains per month.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

