US Marshals search for Cleveland murder suspect; reward available

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The U.S. Marshals Service said a reward is available for information leading to the capture of a wanted murder suspect.

Trevonne Clemons, 28, is accused in an aggravated murder in the city of Cleveland, according to investigators.

Clemons, known to live in Cleveland, is described by U.S. Marshals as 6 feet tall and 178 pounds.

He has black hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact investigators at 1-866-492-6833.

You can also submit a tip online.

