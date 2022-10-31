USPS Cleveland is hiring for the holidays

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for the upcoming holidays.

Available positions include:

holiday clerk assistants

city carrier assistants

mail handler assistants

postal support employees

rural carrier associates

tractor trailer operators

Their will be job application workshops every Thursday in November from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave. There will be no workshop on Thanksgiving Day.

Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.