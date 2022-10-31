2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

USPS Cleveland is hiring for the holidays

(KAUZ)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for the upcoming holidays.

Available positions include:

  • holiday clerk assistants
  • city carrier assistants
  • mail handler assistants
  • postal support employees
  • rural carrier associates
  • tractor trailer operators

Their will be job application workshops every Thursday in November from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave. There will be no workshop on Thanksgiving Day.

Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.

Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.

Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other

Latest News

(Source: WOIO)
Man dies after being shot on Public Square
David Upshaw (Source: Family)
Grand jury indicts prisoner for attack on Stark County juvenile prison guard
Jaiden Rentas (Source: GoFundMe)
15-year-old Cleveland girl murdered on the city’s West side
(Source: WOIO)
Mom, 5-year-old son die in Euclid apartment fire