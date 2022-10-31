USPS Cleveland is hiring for the holidays
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The United States Postal Service (USPS) is hiring for the upcoming holidays.
Available positions include:
- holiday clerk assistants
- city carrier assistants
- mail handler assistants
- postal support employees
- rural carrier associates
- tractor trailer operators
Their will be job application workshops every Thursday in November from 4 p.m.-6 p.m. at the USPS Cleveland Administrative Building, 2200 Orange Ave. There will be no workshop on Thanksgiving Day.
Starting salary is between $17.32 and $29.97 per hour.
Applications are accepted online only at www.usps.com/careers.
Applicants must be available to work weekends and holidays and have an acceptable driving record.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.