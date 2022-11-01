2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Ohio; jackpot increases to $1.2 billion
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot went unmatched.
That means the Powerball jackpot will be increasing to an estimated $1.2 billion.
The odds to win the grand prize: 1 in 292,201,338
The good news is that two tickets matching five regular numbers were sold in Ohio for the Oct. 31 drawing, according to Powerball officials. Each ticket is worth $1 million.
Other winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas.
The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.