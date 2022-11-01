2 Strong 4 Bullies
2 Powerball tickets worth $1 million sold in Ohio; jackpot increases to $1.2 billion

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:04 AM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Once again, the winning numbers for Monday night’s Powerball jackpot went unmatched.

That means the Powerball jackpot will be increasing to an estimated $1.2 billion.

The odds to win the grand prize: 1 in 292,201,338

The good news is that two tickets matching five regular numbers were sold in Ohio for the Oct. 31 drawing, according to Powerball officials. Each ticket is worth $1 million.

Other winning tickets worth $1 million were sold in California, Florida, Michigan, New York and Texas.

The next drawing will take place on Wednesday, Nov. 2.

