Browns lead Bengals 11-0 at halftime Monday Night Football showdown

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Browns defense played well in the first half, helping them build an 11-0 lead.

Sione Takitaki forced the second Joe Burrow turnover of the night when he strip sacked the Browns quarterback late in the second quarter.

Nick Chubb got the Browns on the board in the second quarter with a three yard touchdown to cap off a 78-yard drive. Chubb also ran in the two point conversion to make it 8-0 Cleveland.

The drive was sparked by a 29-yard connection from Brissett to Amari Cooper on third down.

Myles Garrett made his first big play of the night in the first quarter when he used a spin move to get to Joe Burrow and sack him.

