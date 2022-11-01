Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Canton Police Department said two officers are being recognized for their actions during a recent medical emergency.

According to officials, Officers Matthew Machamer and Austin Lute were dispatched to Tuscarawas Street West on Oct. 5 for reports of an unresponsive woman in a vehicle.

The woman was not breathing when police found her in the front passenger seat.

The two officers provided medical aid until she regained consciousness.

Police said the woman was eventually taken to an area hospital for treatments.

Drugs are not believed to be a factor in the woman’s medical emergency.

According to Canton Police Chief John Gabbard’s office, Officers Machamer and Lute will be recognized with the “Lifesaver Award” at an upcoming ceremony.

