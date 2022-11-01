2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt on trade rumors: ‘I’m down for whatever’

Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL...
Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt (27) runs onto the field prior to the start of an NFL football game against the Cincinnati Bengals, Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Kirk Irwin)(AP)
By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland’s Halloween night win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kareem Hunt was asked about possible trade rumors involving the Browns running back.

“I mean, I’m down for whatever,” Hunt said from the locker room while wearing a “Joker” mask.

The Northeast Ohio native, who reportedly requested a trade from the Browns before the start of the season, finished Monday’s game with 42 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

“I’m a football player and this is a business,” Hunt added. “So I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here.”

Hunt is in his final contract year with the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

