Cleveland Browns RB Kareem Hunt on trade rumors: ‘I’m down for whatever’

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - After Cleveland’s Halloween night win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Kareem Hunt was asked about possible trade rumors involving the Browns running back.

“I mean, I’m down for whatever,” Hunt said from the locker room while wearing a “Joker” mask.

"I'm ready to do whatever the decide with me." Kareem Hunt on the trade rumors pic.twitter.com/VMgBGJ1Mrp — Bridget Condon (@BridgetCondon_) November 1, 2022

The Northeast Ohio native, who reportedly requested a trade from the Browns before the start of the season, finished Monday’s game with 42 rushing yards and 30 receiving yards.

“I’m a football player and this is a business,” Hunt added. “So I’m ready to do whatever they decide with me. That’s either go somewhere else or here.”

Hunt is in his final contract year with the Cleveland Browns.

The NFL trade deadline is Tuesday afternoon.

