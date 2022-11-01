Cleveland Guardians’ Bieber, Giménez, Kwan, Straw win Gold Glove

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in franchise history, four Cleveland Guardians have been named the best of the best as 2022 American League Gold Glove winners!

Shane Bieber, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw broke the 22-year-old record.

That previous record was set in 2000 by 2B Roberto Alomar, SS Omar Vizquel, and 3B Travis Fryman.

The best of the best!



Your 2022 American League @RawlingsSports Gold Glove winners. pic.twitter.com/7GwQlsYLOe — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2022

Shane Bieber is the first Cleveland pitcher to earn the award.

Add it to the trophy case! Gold Glover has such a nice ring to it.



Congrats on the hardware, @ShaneBieber19!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/aL4LKEdUin — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 1, 2022

Second baseman Andrés Giménez is one of the 14 first-time winners of the award, which is the most in a single year.

Even with the addition of two winners for the utility position, this surpasses the previous record by three.

There were 11 first-time Gold Glove winners in 2020 and in 1958 - the inaugural year for the award.

Left fielder Steven Kwan is the second Cleveland rookie to win the Gold Glove.

The first Cleveland rookie to earn the award was Sandy Alomar in 1990.

Kwan is the fifth rookie outfielder to win the Gold Glove throughout the MLB.

Tommie Agee (1966), Fred Lynn (1975), Ichiro Suzuki (2001), and Luis Robert (2020) were the first four rookie outfielders to receive his accolade.

Kwan joins Brendan Donovan and Jeremy Peña as the three rookies to earn a Gold Glove this year.

This surpasses the previous record of two rookies to earn a Gold Glove in a single year, set by Evan White and Luis Robert in 2020.

Steven Kwan has been all that all season.



Our rookie, @skwanzaa, just snagged a Gold Glove!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/BCB3EB337K — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 1, 2022

With center fielder Myles Straw also earning the award, this is the first time in franchise history the Cleveland baseball team has had multiple outfielders be named Gold Glove winners in the same year.

The best defensive center fielder in baseball.



Congrats on your first Gold Glove, @myles_straw!#ForTheLand pic.twitter.com/EpWvpIPba2 — Cleveland Guardians (@CleGuardians) November 1, 2022

Here’s the 2022 National League Golden Glove winners:

Defense all over the diamond.



Your 2022 National League @RawlingsSports Gold Glove winners! pic.twitter.com/OKp2tJguVE — MLB (@MLB) November 1, 2022

