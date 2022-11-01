2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland Guardians’ Bieber, Giménez, Kwan, Straw win Gold Glove

Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) and Steven Kwan celebrate after scoring on a single by...
Cleveland Guardians' Myles Straw (7) and Steven Kwan celebrate after scoring on a single by Amed Rosario during the eighth inning in the first baseball game of a doubleheader against the Minnesota Twins, Tuesday, June 28, 2022, in Cleveland. (AP Photo/Ron Schwane)(Ron Schwane | AP)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 6:42 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the first time in franchise history, four Cleveland Guardians have been named the best of the best as 2022 American League Gold Glove winners!

Shane Bieber, Andrés Giménez, Steven Kwan, and Myles Straw broke the 22-year-old record.

That previous record was set in 2000 by 2B Roberto Alomar, SS Omar Vizquel, and 3B Travis Fryman.

Shane Bieber is the first Cleveland pitcher to earn the award.

Second baseman Andrés Giménez is one of the 14 first-time winners of the award, which is the most in a single year.

Even with the addition of two winners for the utility position, this surpasses the previous record by three.

There were 11 first-time Gold Glove winners in 2020 and in 1958 - the inaugural year for the award.

Left fielder Steven Kwan is the second Cleveland rookie to win the Gold Glove.

The first Cleveland rookie to earn the award was Sandy Alomar in 1990.

Kwan is the fifth rookie outfielder to win the Gold Glove throughout the MLB.

Tommie Agee (1966), Fred Lynn (1975), Ichiro Suzuki (2001), and Luis Robert (2020) were the first four rookie outfielders to receive his accolade.

Kwan joins Brendan Donovan and Jeremy Peña as the three rookies to earn a Gold Glove this year.

This surpasses the previous record of two rookies to earn a Gold Glove in a single year, set by Evan White and Luis Robert in 2020.

With center fielder Myles Straw also earning the award, this is the first time in franchise history the Cleveland baseball team has had multiple outfielders be named Gold Glove winners in the same year.

Here’s the 2022 National League Golden Glove winners:

