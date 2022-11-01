Cleveland police to offer steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police and Hyundai Motor America are partnering to provide safety devices to drivers who own vehicles that have been the targets of recent theft attempts.

Beginning on Nov. 2, more than 100 steering wheel locks will be offered to drivers who can provide proof of Hyundai ownership.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police’s Bureau of Community Relations at 216-623-5080 for additional information

Cleveland officials said the city, like others in Northeast Ohio and across the country, has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai vehicles following a viral trend.

“Hyundai Motor America is concerned about the recent rise in auto thefts of certain Hyundai model vehicles. While all of our vehicles meet or exceed Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, unfortunately, our vehicles have been targeted in a coordinated effort on social media. Criminals are targeting our vehicles without engine immobilizers. Immobilizers became standard on all vehicles produced after November 1, 2021. In order to assist customers with earlier model year vehicles without an immobilizer, Hyundai has been working with and will continue to support local police departments to make steering wheel locks available for affected Hyundai owners. Additionally, Hyundai has identified a Firstech / Compustar security kit that targets the method of entry thieves are using to access these vehicles. Beginning October 1, 2022, this security kit will be available for purchase and installation at Hyundai dealerships and Compustar authorized installers across the country. Hyundai will provide additional details soon, and customers who have questions can always contact the Hyundai Consumer Assistance Center at 800-633-5151.”

“The loss of a vehicle can impede one’s daily life in terms of travel to work, school and more,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said. “I am thankful to Hyundai Motor America for providing this resource to the citizens of Cleveland.”

