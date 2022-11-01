2 Strong 4 Bullies
Cleveland police to offer steering wheel locks to Hyundai drivers

By Chris Anderson
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:42 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - The Cleveland Division of Police and Hyundai Motor America are partnering to provide safety devices to drivers who own vehicles that have been the targets of recent theft attempts.

RELATED: Thieves key on hack that leaves Hyundai, Kia cars vulnerable

Beginning on Nov. 2, more than 100 steering wheel locks will be offered to drivers who can provide proof of Hyundai ownership.

Call the Cleveland Division of Police’s Bureau of Community Relations at 216-623-5080 for additional information

Cleveland officials said the city, like others in Northeast Ohio and across the country, has seen an increase in thefts of Hyundai vehicles following a viral trend.

“The loss of a vehicle can impede one’s daily life in terms of travel to work, school and more,” Cleveland Police Chief Wayne Drummond said. “I am thankful to Hyundai Motor America for providing this resource to the citizens of Cleveland.”

