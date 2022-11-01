Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing from her group home.

Mya Brinkley, aka “Sage”, was reported missing on Oct. 31 from her group home in the 9300 block of Gaylord Ave.

Mya Brinkley aka “Sage” ((Source: Cleveland police))

According to Cleveland police, Mya was seen entering a grey Chevy Trailblazer around 8 a.m.

The SUV has the Ohio license plate CM1631.

Officers said they checked the address to which the vehicle is registered and did not find the vehicle or Mya.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

