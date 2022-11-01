2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Cleveland police search for missing 12-year-old girl

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 2:06 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) -Cleveland police are asking for help in finding a 12-year-old girl missing from her group home.

Mya Brinkley, aka “Sage”, was reported missing on Oct. 31 from her group home in the 9300 block of Gaylord Ave.

Mya Brinkley aka “Sage”
Mya Brinkley aka “Sage”((Source: Cleveland police))

According to Cleveland police, Mya was seen entering a grey Chevy Trailblazer around 8 a.m.

The SUV has the Ohio license plate CM1631.

Officers said they checked the address to which the vehicle is registered and did not find the vehicle or Mya.

Anyone with information is asked to call 216-621-1234.

You can also call Crimestoppers at 216-25-CRIME.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Ohio is now accepting bids to build dozens of electrical charging stations to support the...
Ohio takes EV charging station bids: Will they be near where you live? (interactive map)
Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
Driver dies after crashing into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
Cleveland Fire Chief Anthony P. Luke (Source: City of Cleveland)
“This is a great honor”: City of Cleveland’s new fire chief
Pills found during Portage County traffic stop
Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop