Driver crashes into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland

Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 11:10 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Police are investigating a single car crash on I-71.

The accident happened around 10 a.m. Tuesday on I-71 North at Bellaire Road.

Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street
Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street(WOIO)

The driver crashed into the guardrail and had to be cut out of the vehicle, said officials.

Two right lanes are closed, just past W. 130th and drivers are asked to avoid the area.

This is a developing story.

