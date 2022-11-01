Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Five months after being found in “extremely poor health and emaciated,” Brunswick Police confirmed June the dog has made a full recovery and is ready to move on with her new life!

June was brought to Brunswick Police on May 23 amid the “notable increase” in animal abuse and neglect cases in the city, BPD said.

[ Brunswick Police: ‘notable increase’ in animal abuse and neglect, especially of canines ]

Brunswick Police shared these photos of June’s emaciated condition:

WARNING: NEXT PHOTOS IN THIS SLIDESHOW MAY BE DISTURBING

BPD said the investigation found June’s previous owners, Michelle Varga and Cameron McMahon, were responsible for her mistreatment.

Michelle Varga (Brunswick Police)

Cameron McMahon (Brunswick Police)

Both were indicted and convicted of felony animal cruelty thanks to the efforts of Brunswick City Animal Control, Brunswick Police, Brunswick Communications, Medina County SPCA, and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office, according to BPD.

“Keep living your best life June, you’ve earned it!!!” BPD exclaimed as they shared these photos of a much happier, healthier pup:

If you know of an animal that is neglected or abused, call the Brunswick Animal Control Officer at 330-225-9111 or email Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums at mkellums@brunswick.oh.us.

