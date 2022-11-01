2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty

June has a new leash on life!
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty(Brunswick Police)
By Rachel Vadaj
Published: Oct. 31, 2022 at 11:53 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRUNSWICK, Ohio (WOIO) - Five months after being found in “extremely poor health and emaciated,” Brunswick Police confirmed June the dog has made a full recovery and is ready to move on with her new life!

June was brought to Brunswick Police on May 23 amid the “notable increase” in animal abuse and neglect cases in the city, BPD said.

[ Brunswick Police: ‘notable increase’ in animal abuse and neglect, especially of canines ]

Brunswick Police shared these photos of June’s emaciated condition:

WARNING: NEXT PHOTOS IN THIS SLIDESHOW MAY BE DISTURBING

Caption

BPD said the investigation found June’s previous owners, Michelle Varga and Cameron McMahon, were responsible for her mistreatment.

Michelle Varga
Michelle Varga(Brunswick Police)
Cameron McMahon
Cameron McMahon(Brunswick Police)

Both were indicted and convicted of felony animal cruelty thanks to the efforts of Brunswick City Animal Control, Brunswick Police, Brunswick Communications, Medina County SPCA, and the Medina County Prosecutor’s Office, according to BPD.

“Keep living your best life June, you’ve earned it!!!” BPD exclaimed as they shared these photos of a much happier, healthier pup:

Caption

If you know of an animal that is neglected or abused, call the Brunswick Animal Control Officer at 330-225-9111 or email Animal Control Officer Mike Kellums at mkellums@brunswick.oh.us.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
Elyria police find four dead
Elyria police: 4 found dead, all related to each other
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners convicted of animal cruelty
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as her owners are convicted of animal cruelty
Brunswick Police: ‘notable increase’ in animal abuse and neglect, especially of canines
Emaciated Brunswick dog makes full recovery as owners are convicted of animal cruelty
Christine Priola appeared for her sentencing hearing in Washington, DC on Friday for her role...
Video evidence from trial of former CMSD worker involved in Capitol riots released
A portion of State Road in Parma will be closed for two weeks starting Tuesday, November 1st
Parma’s State Road to partially close for 2 weeks starting Nov. 1