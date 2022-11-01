2 Strong 4 Bullies
CBS19 Advertising
CLE Weekend
Cribbs in the CLE
W82TXT
Deals

Fairview Park man guilty of vandalism, ethnic intimidation

By Julia Bingel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:44 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAIRVIEW PARK, Ohio (WOIO) - A 31-year-old Fairview Park man pleaded guilty Tuesday to vandalism, ethnic intimidation and criminal damaging after damaging two Fairview Park businesses.

On June 12, Michael Freshwater spray painted a racist message on a vacant business in Fairview Centre.

Michael Freshwater
Michael Freshwater((Source: Fairview Park police))

And, on July 1, Freshwater spray painted a racist message at an advocacy center for LGBTQ+ youth and allies on Lorain Road. Police said Freshwater also threw a brick through their window.

Fairview Park police said investigators obtained a search warrant for Freshwater’s house and took him into custody just before 6 p.m. on July 1.

According to police, Freshwater was in violation of a Temporary Protection order at the time the search warrant was executed.

Police also said Freshwater has an extensive criminal history with them; including, arrests for obstructing official business, theft, disorderly conduct, felonious assault, endangering children, domestic violence and vandalism.

Cuyahoga County Court of Common Pleas Judge Sherrie Miday will sentence Freshwater on Nov. 30.

“There is no place in our society for hateful ideologies that threaten members of our community. We will always defend those who endure ethnic intimidation, and this type of despicable behavior will not be tolerated,” said Cuyahoga County Prosecutor Michael O’Malley.

Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lake Erie
Anglers caught cheating in Cleveland fishing tournament with lead weights, fish fillets
This is the second time in two months there has been an active police presence at the mall.
Police: Shot fired after man, woman attacked at Summit Mall
FILE - Protesters rally at the Ohio Statehouse in Columbus, Ohio, in support of abortion after...
Abortion ban permanently blocked in Ohio
The BP Husky Toledo Refinery has been shut down after two people lost their lives in a fire at...
There are two reasons your gas prices are going up in Northeast Ohio
Boy forced to stand in corner while holding a gallon jug of water
Prosecutor: Euclid couple shot boy with BB gun, forced him to eat off floor during years of torture

Latest News

Crash on I-71 near West 130th Street (Source; WOIO)
Driver crashes into guardrail on I-71 in Cleveland
crosswalk oberlin and 37th
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help
Woman rescued by Canton police
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)
Canton officers rescue woman who was found unresponsive in car (graphic)