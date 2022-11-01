Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges following a recent traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County.

Deputies pulled stopped the driver, identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as Brandon Wilson, on I-80 on Oct. 25.

A drug-sniffing K-9 alerted deputies to narcotics in the car.

According to the sheriff’s office, more than 400 pills were found during the search of the Roseville, Mich. man’s vehicle.

279 oxymorphone pills

89 oxycodone pills, 10 mg.

44 oxycodone pills, 30 mg

29 oxycodone pills, 15 mg

Wilson was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, four counts of drug possession, and additional misdemeanor violations.

