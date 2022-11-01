Hundreds of oxycodone, oxymorphone pills found during Ohio Turnpike traffic stop
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 12:29 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - A Michigan man is facing drug trafficking and possession charges following a recent traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Portage County.
Deputies pulled stopped the driver, identified by the Portage County Sheriff’s Office as Brandon Wilson, on I-80 on Oct. 25.
A drug-sniffing K-9 alerted deputies to narcotics in the car.
According to the sheriff’s office, more than 400 pills were found during the search of the Roseville, Mich. man’s vehicle.
- 279 oxymorphone pills
- 89 oxycodone pills, 10 mg.
- 44 oxycodone pills, 30 mg
- 29 oxycodone pills, 15 mg
Wilson was charged with four counts of drug trafficking, four counts of drug possession, and additional misdemeanor violations.
Copyright 2022 WOIO. All rights reserved.