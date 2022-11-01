2 Strong 4 Bullies
Lorain plans series of crosswalk repairs after resident calls 19 Troubleshooters for help

By Aria Janel
Published: Nov. 1, 2022 at 10:53 AM EDT
LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - For months, a Lorain woman has called on her city to repair broken lights on a crosswalk.

Cherie Page said she’s waited all summer for officials to fix the lights on West 37th Street and Oberlin Avenue.

According to the city of Lorain, that job is in progress and should be done by Friday.

“A lot of people won’t call, but I do. I care about safety,” said Page.

It’s been weeks and nothing has been done, so Page called the 19 News Troubleshooter team.

She explained when she hits the button, the crosswalk does not signal for her to cross by stopping the oncoming traffic.

Instead, she and others are forced to get across the road in between light changes, giving them around 10 seconds.

“I know we’ve got some folks that are disabled, some elderly, that use that section,” said Safety Director Sanford Washington.

He told 19 News the lights had been damaged, and a team would be out next week to asses the issue and start fixing the problem.

The city planned to keep everyone posted on their progress by posting updates on their website.

But weeks passed, and no visible progress had been made.

The Troubleshooters followed up and were told the wiring was broken underground and needed to be repaired.

After it is repaired, the city would then begin to upgrade not only this crosswalk, but others in the city.

They plan to use funds from the Pedestrian Safety project to execute their plan.

