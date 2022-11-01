Man seriously hurt in stabbing; suspect charged, Willoughby police say

WILLOUGHBY, Ohio (WOIO) - Willoughby police said officers arrested a man early Sunday in connection to a stabbing that left another man seriously hurt.

Officers said Stephen Flitcraft, 43, of Mentor, is facing charges of felonious assault.

The stabbing took place before 11:45 p.m. Saturday in the area of Garden Road.

According to police, a woman reported being involved in a crash but had a suspicious injury.

That prompted officers to respond to the woman’s home for investigation.

There officers found a 50-year-old man with multiple stab wounds inside of a Jeep, according to police.

Crews took the victim to a Willoughby hospital before officers said he was sent via helicopter to MetroHealth in Cleveland.

He remains in serious condition, according to police.

Officers said Flitcraft was taken into custody early Sunday morning.

Records show he is due back in court Thursday.

