Neighbors raise concern after multiple shot at ‘after-hours’ party in Akron

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO) - Akron police are investigating a shooting at an after-hours party. Three people were shot and injured.

According to police, they responded to a property in 2300 block of Roming Road around 4:50 a.m., where gunfire was reportedly exchanged.

“We usually arrive on Saturday mornings and Monday mornings to busted glass and liquor bottles and trash because of these after hours parties,” Rochelle Sibbio said. She is the CEO for Habitat for Humanity of Summit County.

Upon arrival, police said they found a 32-year-old man with multiple gunshot wounds to the chest.

The man was transported to Cleveland Clinic Akron General Medical Center where he remains in critical condition.

A 19-year-old girl and a 21-year-old man, who police said self-transported to area hospitals, were also determined to be struck in the gunfire. Police reported the victims appeared to have been caught in between the gunfire, and not the intended targets.

Habitat for Humanity is right next door to the party location. She says party-goers park cars in their lot all the time over the weekend. Police found a car that belonged to the victim in their parking lot.

“We tried to put some physical barriers out, roped it off, but they just knocked it down and still continue to abuse our space.”

The sign on the door says The Palace Entertainment and Banquet Center. It also says no weapons allowed, but complete opposite happened on that night.

Sibbio tells 19 News she knows the owner and he wants the tenants out.

“He has been trying to evict them, they have received a stay of eviction, they haven’t paid their rent.”

Sibbio says this property has been an ongoing problem and now they’re planning to do something about it.

“We may to fence in our entire property just to maintain our safety and to keep that out, but if the owner can get that after-hours club out then a lot of what we are seeing and abuse to our property will stop.”

Officers said two men were arrested, a 31-year-old man charged with obstructing official business, disorderly conduct and misconduct in an emergency for failing to leave the scene, and a 39-year-old man also charged with misconduct in an emergency.

The incident remains under investigation, and anyone with information is asked to call the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490 or 330-375-2Tip.

You can also call the Summit County Crimestoppers at 330-434-COPS, or text TIPSCO with your tips to 274637.

Callers can remain anonymous.

